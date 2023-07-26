At This Tamil Nadu Temple, A Touch Modernity Places Goddess On A Bike

Festivals are an integral part of India. Being a diverse country, there is a festival for every occasion or season. During the ongoing monsoon season, there are famous monsoon festivals in India that have different names, diverse customs and merriments. One of them is Aadi Perukku, also known as Aadi Monsoon Festival. This Tamil traditional festival is celebrated on the 18th day of the Tamil month of Adi. According to the calendar, the month began on July 16 and will end on August 16.

Sri Muthumari Amman Temple, situated in Samathrmapuram in Theni District, Tamil Nadu is celebrating this festival in a unique way. The temple, this year, has decided to add a modern twist to the festival. Goddess Muthumari has been seated on a bullet bike, inside of a stage or platform, for the devotees. She has been decorated with huge flower garlands and ornaments. Currency notes have been placed on the flowers, to show devotees will be showered with bring prosperity during this season. The unique idea has grabbed the attention of the devotees, who are visiting to offer prayers and seek blessings from the goddess.

Goddess Muthumari Amman is believed to be the divine consort of Lord Subramanya. Muthumari Amman is worshipped as a virgin deity as she is considered a child. It is believed that the devotees who want to get married offer a pearl of gold at her feet, instead of the traditional offering of a mangal sutra. She is depicted with four hands holding a trident, skull, serpent and damaru (a small drum).

Aadi Monsoon festival is dedicated to Goddess Aandal Nachiar, as the pooram Nakshatra in the month of Aadi is the birthday of the goddess. In India, you may also find some unusual places of worship, some are built based upon unique and unfamiliar belief systems as they are associated with strange or mysterious stories.