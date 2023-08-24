At This Tamil Nadu Village, What It Looks Like To Celebrate 100 Years Of A Fish Festival

The picturesque Sirunavalur lake near Thuraiyur district in Tamil Nadu came alive with vibrant celebrations as a unique fishing festival took place. Typically observed in June, this year’s festivities were rescheduled to August due to changing weather patterns.

Renowned for its diverse aquatic inhabitants, including carp and the distinctive aura fish with its serpentine appearance, the lake attracted enthusiastic attendees from neighbouring villages like Alathudayanpatti, Vadakkupatti, Pachaperumalpatti, Karuppampatti, and Uppiliapuram. More than 200 people from these communities converged to partake in the joyous occasion, engaging in the thrilling fishing activities that unfolded.

The event was characterized by a harmonious blend of generations, with both elders and children taking part in the fishing endeavours. A heartwarming video shared by Local18 showcased the participants’ determination and camaraderie as they ventured into the water to catch a plethora of fish. Eager participants showcased their successful catches, collecting the aquatic bounty in the bags they had brought along.

This celebration isn’t the only fishing fiesta to grace Tamil Nadu’s calendar this year. Back in April, another significant fish festival took place, uniting eight surrounding villages in a vibrant spectacle. Held on April 16, the festival marked the advent of summer, emphasizing communal harmony and agricultural productivity.

Fishermen and villagers utilized traditional nets, known as Thuri and Kacha, to capture a variety of fish species including carp, jalebi, and viral fish. The freshly caught fish were subsequently cooked and offered in worship, symbolizing prayers for abundant harvests and good health in the days ahead. This captivating event showcased the power of festivals to foster inclusivity and the exchange of cultural values.