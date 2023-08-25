At TN Start-Up Festival, An Interactive Wall That Makes Learning Easier For Children

The Tamil Nadu government is making strategic use of IT tools to transform the state into a thriving innovation hub. As a testament to this commitment, the government recently organized a two-day start-up festival in Coimbatore on August 19 and 20, known as the Tamil Nadu Startup Thiruvizha 2023. This inaugural event is designed to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship within the state while also showcasing the government’s unwavering support for innovative ventures.

Taking innovation a step further in the education sector, a Chennai-based company has pioneered a groundbreaking method of learning for children. This company has developed a unique device that can convert an ordinary wall into an interactive digital surface for educational games. With the introduction of this technology, learning for children becomes not only educational but also engaging and fun.

Known as the X-Wall and created by Focus AR, this device is a game-changer in the realm of education. It seamlessly transforms a regular wall into an interactive platform that offers more than 30 educational games tailored to various subjects. For instance, math lessons are accompanied by math-centric games, while science-related games aid in learning science concepts, and so on.

To set up the X-Wall, the device is mounted on a wall, and its interactive capabilities are activated using a projector. Once activated, the ordinary wall transforms into a touch-sensitive screen, providing an immersive learning experience. According to Focus AR, this innovation enables children to learn while playing, eliminating the need for physical textbooks and traditional learning tools. This approach not only enhances learning but also keeps young minds engaged and refreshed.

Focus AR is currently offering the X-Wall device to schools through a monthly subscription model. The cost ranges from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month, depending on the package. The company also has plans to make this innovative learning solution available for households at an affordable price shortly.

The Tamil Nadu Startup Thiruvizha 2023 event went beyond traditional start-up festivals by incorporating a Web 3 (Metaverse) experience pavilion, live product demonstrations, and pitch sessions. These activities aimed to attract potential investors, including angel investors and venture funds, to invest in the promising start-ups participating in the festival.

Playing a central role in the state’s start-up and innovation ecosystem, StartupTN serves as the primary agency responsible for fostering entrepreneurship and innovation in Tamil Nadu. With a vision of propelling the state towards an innovation-driven economy, StartupTN supports socially impactful start-ups from diverse backgrounds, striving to create a vibrant and prosperous entrepreneurial landscape.