‘I Know Their Plan’: Atiq Ahmad Fears Vikas Dubey-Like Encounter on Way to UP from Gujarat

“Mujhe inka program maloom hai, hatya” (I know their plan is to kill me)- these were words of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad as he was pushed into a police van by Uttar Pradesh cops outside Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat.

Atiq, who was lodged in Sabarmati jail since 2019, is being brought back to Prayagraj in connection with an old kidnapping case of Umesh Pal in which he is the main accused. He will be produced before the court in Prayagraj on March 28 when the verdict will be delivered.

Atiq is being brought back to Uttar Pradesh in a police van and another escort van will accompany him during the 1,275 km road journey.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minister JPS Rathore said if Atiq plans to run away from the car then there might be “disbalance and the car might overturn”.

“As far as ‘car getting overturned’ is concerned I just said that a criminal after being arrested by police should seat calmly in the car so that he reaches jail safely. If he thinks to run away from the car then there might be disbalance and the car might overturn,” ANI quoted Rathore as saying.

Reacting to Rathore’s comment, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “The CM (Yogi Adityanath) must have told him (UP Minister JPS Rathore) earlier where and how the car would be overturned. If you take help from Google & America, they will show how and when the car was overturned.”

Akhilesh Yadav was apparently referring to an encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey by police when he was being brought from Ujjain to Kanpur.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said, “We are following the orders of the Court, whatever the Court says will be done. These kinds of talks don’t matter."

Dubey was killed in an encounter on July 10, 2020, when a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot in Bhauti area, the police had said. He was booked after eight policemen were killed following an ambush in Bikru village in Kanpur when they were going to arrest Dubey on July 3, 2020.

WHO IS ATIQ AHMAD?

Former SP MP Atiq Ahmad has over 100 criminal cases lodged against him including the latest in connection with Umesh Pal’s murder. Atiq’s criminal story began in 1979 when he was named as an accused in a murder case. Ten years later, he stepped into politics and won the Allahabad West assembly seat as an Independent in elections in 1989, 1991 and 1993. He contested the 1996 elections from the seat on the Samajwadi Party ticket and emerged victorious.

In 1999, he joined the Apna Dal (AD) and lost the Pratapgarh seat. He again won the Allahabad West seat in the 2002 Assembly elections on the Apna Dal ticket. In 2003, Atiq returned to the SP fold and in 2004, he won from the Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency — the seat once held by India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. He was named as an accused in Raju Pal’s killing in 2005.

In the 2012 Assembly elections, Atiq again tried his luck with Apna Dal from the same seat but lost to BSP’s Puja Pal by a margin of 8,885 votes. He also contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 from Shravasti on an SP ticket but lost.

In 2019, while he was still in jail, Atiq filed a nomination from the Varanasi constituency against Prime Minister Narendra Modi but managed to get only 855 votes.

In the sustained drive against gangsters under the Yogi Adityanath government, property worth over Rs 150 crore belonging to Atiq and his family members under the Gangster Act, has been attached, IANS reported.

