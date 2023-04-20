CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Atiq Ahmad Gang Member Asad Kalia Arrested
1-MIN READ

Atiq Ahmad Gang Member Asad Kalia Arrested

Published By: Rohit

PTI

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 05:13 IST

Prayagraj, India

Asad Kalia was considered a right-hand of Atiq’s wife Shaista Praveen, who is wanted in Umesh Pal murder case and is absconding

An alleged member of the Atiq Ahmad gang, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, was arrested on Wednesday by the police here, officials said.

Asad Kalia, a resident of New Chakia, has been arrested by the Kareli police, an official statement said.

Kalia was considered a right-hand of Atiq’s wife Shaista Praveen, who is wanted in Umesh Pal murder case and is absconding.

A number of criminal cases including attempt to murder, and under the Arms Act are pending against Kalia at the Kareli police station, it said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football.
first published:April 20, 2023, 05:13 IST
last updated:April 20, 2023, 05:13 IST