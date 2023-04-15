Atiq Ahmad Live News Updates: Gangster, His Brother Ashraf Gunned Down in Prayagraj; 3 Shooters Arrested

Live now
Curated By: Pritha Mallick
Last Updated: April 15, 2023, 23:50 IST
Uttar Pradesh, India
Atiq Ahmed News Live Updates: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while being taken for a medical check-up in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, according to CNN-News18 reports. According to sources, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead near a medical college in Prayagraj while in police custody.
Atiq was serving life imprisonment in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case.
Reports said Atiq Ahmed suffered fatal head injuries from approximately 10 rounds of gunfire, leading sources to speculate that the shooters were well-trained and likely Read More
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Kunwar Danish Ali in a twitter post said, “Cold blooded murder of Ateeq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf is the height of anarchy in UP! This can’t happen without a go ahead from the top. In any other democracy the state Govt must have been dismissed for such a heinous crime against the rule of law.”
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, “Atiq and his brother were killed while in police custody and were handcuffed. Slogans of JSR were also raised. Their murder is a perfect example of Yogi’s big failure of law & order. Those celebrating encounter-raj are equally responsible for this murder.”
In a society where murderers are celebrated, what’s the use of a criminal justice system?
— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 15, 2023
Days after the killing of his son, Atiq Ahmed was shot dead along with his brother Ashraf Ahmed. Videos from the scene show that the three shooters surrendered after the killings.
#BreakingNews | #AtiqAhmed shot dead days after son killing, 3 shooters surrendered after killing Atiq & Ashraf, reveal videos. @pranshumisraa with the details@maryashakil | #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/JOuYB3BQTO
— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 15, 2023
“It’s crystal clear from the video of the incident that UP Police ALLOWED the 3 assailants to ‘complete’ their (preplanned) murder – none of the Policemen fired on the assailants given that the ‘Accused’ were in Police custody,” said TMC minister Babul Supriyo.
Former MP Udit Raj expressed his disbelief at how Atiq Ahmad could be killed while in police custody. Everyone understands what has happened and that there should be an investigation into the matter, he told ANI news agency.
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav attacked the Yogi Adiyanath government over the shooting of Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in police custody in Prayagraj. In a tweet in hindi he said, “Crime has reached its peak in UP and the morale of the criminals is high. When someone can be killed by firing openly amidst the security cordon of the police, then what about the safety of the general public. Due to this, an atmosphere of fear is being created among the public, it seems that some people are deliberately creating such an atmosphere.”
More visuals from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh where Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead.
Uttar Pradesh: Visuals from Prayagraj where Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead.#atiqahmed #prayagraj #don #uttarpradesh pic.twitter.com/FlXmyHi67C
— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 15, 2023
Following the fatal shooting of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed while talking to the media, there were visible signs of the aftermath at the crime scene in Uttar Pradesh.
#WATCH | UP: Aftermath from the spot where Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while interacting with media. pic.twitter.com/uduGfUEO8g
— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023
The shooters who killed Atiq and Ashraf claimed to be journalists and approached them moments before the shooting took place, according to reports.
All three shooters reportedly emerged from the group of journalists and surrendered with their hands up after fatally shooting Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed while they were speaking to reporters near a medical college in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. Videos capturing the incident show the shooters walking towards the police vehicle, surrendering and then being taken into custody.
In a first official reaction to the incident in which gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad was shot dead near a medical college in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, officials told News18 that three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Atiq Ahmed suffered fatal head injuries from approximately 10 rounds of gunfire, leading sources to speculate that the shooters were well-trained and likely snipers.
The incident took place days after Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad and his accomplice Ghulam, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were shot dead in an exchange of fire with the Uttar Pradesh Police near Jhansi on Thursday.
