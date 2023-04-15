Atiq Ahmad Live News Updates: Gangster, His Brother Ashraf Gunned Down in Prayagraj; 3 Shooters Arrested

Atiq Ahmed News Live Updates: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while being taken for a medical check-up in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, according to CNN-News18 reports. According to sources, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead near a medical college in Prayagraj while in police custody.

Atiq was serving life imprisonment in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case.

Reports said Atiq Ahmed suffered fatal head injuries from approximately 10 rounds of gunfire, leading sources to speculate that the shooters were well-trained and likely