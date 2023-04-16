Atiq Ahmed News LIVE Updates: Sec 144 Imposed Across UP, CM Yogi Orders Probe Into Killing; Postmortem Amid Tight Security Today

Live now
Prayagraj, India
Atiq Ahmed News LIVE Updates: In light of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf’s sensational murders in Prayagraj, section 144 has been imposed across Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place when Atiq and Asraf were being to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.
Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday conducted a flag march and patrolled various districts in the state after mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj. While speaking to ANI, the Mau Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey said,” We are keeping vigil. After looking at the sensitivity of the situation in the district we are on alert. We are talking to the public to maintain peace”.
Three assailants posing as journalists, carrying a video camera and microphone, fired at gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf from close range, resulting in their deaths late on Saturday. The incident took place when the brothers, in handcuffs amid police cover, went to a hospital for a medical check-up in Prayagraj. READ MORE
The postmortem of Atiq and brother Ashraf’s dead bodies will take place on Sunday amid tight security. A panel of five doctors will conduct the postmortem and the burial will likely take place at the Kasari Masari cemetery by late evening.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led UP government has ordered a high-level probe into the killings. “The chief minister has constituted a three-member judicial commission to probe the killing of Ahmad and Ashraf,” Special DG, of Law and Order, Prashant Kumar told PTI. The probe was ordered at a high-level meeting in Lucknow
The probe was ordered at a high-level meeting in Lucknow, called by CM Yogi right after the incident on Saturday night. The three assailants were arrested from the spot and a detailed probe is on in the matter.
Besides, the postmortem of Atiq and brother Ashraf’s dead bodies will take place on Sunday amid tight security. A panel of five doctors will conduct the postmortem and the burial will likely take place at the Kasari Masari cemetery by late evening.
Briefing reporters in Prayagraj, Commissioner of Police Ramit Sharma said that the three assailants, who were arrested immediately after the incident, had joined the group of media persons who were trying to get sound bites from Ahmad and Ashraf.
“As per mandatory legal requirement, Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf were brought to the hospital for medical examination. According to preliminary information, three persons posing as journalists approached them and opened fire. Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were killed in the attack. The attackers have been held and are being questioned, ” Sharma said.
In the incident, Constable Man Singh suffered an injury to his arm and a journalist was hurt after he fell during the commotion that followed the shooting, the officer said.
