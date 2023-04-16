ON VIDEO | Atiq Ahmed, Brother Ashraf's Last Words Moments Before Being Shot Dead

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf’s were shot dead in the presence of police while they were being taken for medical examination in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Saturday night.

The shocking killing was caught on camera as it happened when the gangster and his brother were surrounded by media persons, who were trying to interact with the duo when they were walking to the medical facility after getting off a police vehicle.

Atiq Ahmed’s last words, captured on camera, were “Nahi le gaye to nahi gaye [they did not take us, so we did not go]" after he was asked what did he have to say on not being taken to his son Asad’s funeral. And then he was shot in the head, nearly at point-blank range.

WARNING: Disturbing visuals

“Main baat ye hai ki Guddu Muslim…. [the thing is that Guddu Muslim…] were Atique’s brother Ashraf’s last words.

The killing of Atiq Ahmed comes days after his son Asad was gunned down in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi.

Atiq Ahmed and his son Asad were among the accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year.

Asad was killed on April 13 in an encounter in Jhansi along with Ghulam, both of whom were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and carried a reward of Rs 5 lakhs on their heads. Police had said that foreign-made weapons were recovered from them.

