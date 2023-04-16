Atiq Ahmed Death: Security Tightened in Pilgrimage Centres, Media Banned from Homes of CM & Ministers

The security across Uttar Pradesh has been tightened in wake of the sensational killings of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj. Police are on high alert and Section 144 has been imposed across the state.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath cancelled all his official engagements on Sunday to personally monitor the situation. Senior police officials led by director general of police RK Vishwakarma briefed the chief minister about the situation in the aftermath of the killings.

As a security measure, the entry of mediapersons has been banned at 5 Kalidas Marg that houses the CM’s official residence. Houses of several ministers are also in this vicinity. Security at the residences of both deputy CMs, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, has been increased.

According to sources, the authorities are planning to restrict the direct entry of mediapersons at ministers’ residences. The decision is a fallout of the Prayagraj incident, where the three assailants were disguised as electronic media reporters carrying a video camera as well as a microphone.

In religious destinations across the state — especially Ayodhya, Varanasi and Mathura — police have been asked to be more vigilant. In the temple town of Ayodhya, cops have been deployed at all prominent locations. Priests of all prominent temples have been advised to keep an eye on new visitors as a precautionary measure.

The Ram Janmabhoomi site already has three-tier security apparatus with CRPF and local police deployed inside and outside the temple premises. In Varanasi, police are keeping extra vigil at marketplaces, especially in congested areas like Godowlia.

According to Varanasi additional police commissioner S Chinappa, police deployed at the Kashi Vishwanath dham have been given specific instructions related to security at the temple premises and checking on visitors. Barricades are up at several locations across the city and vehicles are being checked as a precautionary measure, said the police in Varanasi.

In Mathura, security has been beefed up in the vicinity of Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Masjid. Police have been deployed at prominent locations across the city.

