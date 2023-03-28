Former MP Atiq Ahmed could have his status changed from an undertrial to a convict, on Tuesday. This change of status will be the first for the gangster-turned-politician in around four decades of his criminal career.

Ironically, the matter pertains to the kidnapping of the very same person, Umesh Pal, who fell prey to Atiq’s conspiracy and was murdered in the broad day light on February 24.

Atiq Ahmed was brought to Naini jail on Monday evening after UP Police had taken him in custody from Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail. Atiq’s brother and former MLA Ashraf has also been brought to Naini jail from Bareilly central jail. There are 11 accused in the kidnapping case, including both Atiq and Ashraf.

The other accused are Dinesh Pasi, Khan Saulat Hanif, Javed, Farhan, Israr, Abid Pradhan, Ashiq alias Malli and Aizaz Akhtar. One accused, Anaar Ahmad, had died during the trial.

Umesh Pal was the prime witness in the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal in 2005. He was kidnapped and allegedly intimidated in turning hostile in the case. However, Umesh did not give in despite Atiq’s threats.

In 2007, when Mayawati became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Umesh filed a case of kidnapping against Atiq, Ashraf and others, following which charges were framed against the accused in 2009.

During the course of trial in 2016, there was again an assault on Umesh Pal. Atiq’s men had allegedly tried to throw him down from the fourth floor of the court building. He was however saved by the police. A case in this regard was also registered at Colonel Ganj police station of Prayagraj.

With change of political guard in the state in 2017, and Yogi Adityanath becoming the chief minister, the trial in the case picked pace. Atiq had then approached even Supreme Court to stop the trial in this matter. However, he did not get any relief.

In between, following state government’s relentless pursuit against Atiq gang, the mafia don was increasingly under pressure. In 2019, the Supreme Court ordered to keep Atiq out of Uttar Pradesh. He was then sent to Sabarmati central jail in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Meanwhile, the trial in Umesh Pal kidnapping case picked pace. In 2022, the Allahabad high court ordered the trial court, which is the MP-MLA special court, to complete the hearing in matter by March 16.

After the deadline, the prosecution ensured at least eight witness testimony before the court in January and February. The most important witness, Umesh Pal, also recorded his witness before the court.

It was after one of the hearings in the sane matter on February 24 that he was gunned down by Atiq’s son Asad and his armed men. Two gunners of UP police were also killed while trying to protect Umesh Pal.

Though Umesh Pal is no more, it is on the bases of his complaint that Atiq now faces a possible conviction. Atiq and other accused have been tried under sections 147, 148, 149, 364A, 341, 342,504, 506, 120B of the IPC and 7 of the Criminal Amendment Act.

These are all stringent sections of the oenal code and can draw a maximum punishment of up to life imprisonment. The trial court has ordered for a personal appearance of the accused at the time of pronouncing the verdict.

The accused have been ordered to appear before the court by 11 am. Sources said the final order is expected to be pronounced shortly after that.

