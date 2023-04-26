Atiq Ahmed Killing: Yogi-led UP Govt Files Caveat Urging SC to Hear its Side Before Passing Order

In the case of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf’s killing in Prayagraj, the Uttar Pradesh government has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, urging it to hear the state’s side before passing an order on the matter.

Atiq and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction while police personnel was escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

The caveat in the matter has been filed through advocate Ruchira Goel, who is an advocate on record for the UP government.

On Monday, SC had agreed to hear on April 28 a plea seeking an independent probe into the killing of the mafia brothers. The plea, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, has also sought an inquiry into the 183 encounters that have taken place in Uttar Pradesh since 2017.

Tiwari mentioned the matter for urgent listing on Monday before a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha. He told the bench that his plea was slated to come up for hearing on Monday but it has not been listed, a PTI report said.

“Since five judges are not available, some cases in which dates were given have not been listed. We will try to list this on Friday (April 28)," the CJI said, adding, some apex court judges are down with COVID-19 while some others are indisposed due to other reasons.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had recently said that it has gunned down 183 alleged criminals in encounters in the six years of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government and this included Ahmad’s son Asad and his accomplice.

The plea filed in the apex court has sought the setting up of an independent expert committee to probe the killing of Atiq and Ashraf.

