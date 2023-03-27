Atiq Ahmed LIVE: Mafia-turned-politician's Convoy Reaches Shivpuri, to be Produced in Prayagraj Court Tomorrow

Read more

with Ahmed in a police van around 6 pm after completing the necessary formalities.

“A court in Prayagraj has set March 28 as the date to pass its order in a kidnapping case in which Ahmed is an accused,” Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma said.

As he was being taken to Prayagraj, the gangster-turned-politician expressed fear that he might be murdered. He also said that his appearance in a Prayagraj court was a just pretext for the police to kill him.

“Hatya, hatya (murder, murder),” Ahmed told reporters outside the prison while being whisked away in a police vehicle by security personnel .

When some reporters asked him if he feared for his life, the former Samajwadi Party MP said, “Mujhe inka programme maloom hai…Hatya karna chahte hain (I know their programme…They want to murder me).”

“Court ke kandhe pe rakh ke maarna chahte hain (They want to kill me under the pretext of court appearance),” he said as he was taken towards the van.

Atiq Ahmed is a former Samajwadi Party MP from Phulpur. He is named in more than 100 criminal cases, including the recent Umesh Pal murder case, police said. After Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 killing of then BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two security guards were killed in the brazen shooting on February 24.

