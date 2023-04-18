Atiq Ahmed Murder: Concerns for Yogi Adityanath’s Security During Karnataka Polls, Lens on PFI Threat

The killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in full public view in the presence of a police escort has renewed concerns about the security cover of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Sources told News18 that the Chief Minister cancelled his public engagements on Sunday and Monday, and remained in Lucknow.

With a communal colour being given to Atiq Ahmed’s murder, concerns are brewing over Yogi Adityanath’s security detail particularly in view of Karnataka elections where he is in strong demand to campaign for the ruling BJP. Sources told News18 that a National Security Guard (NSG) team has been sent to Karnataka to coordinate with the local police ahead of Yogi Adityanath’s proposed visit. The UP CM is a Z+ protectee with NSG cover.

“The security concern is similar to what the CRPF faced during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. But the incidents in UP have made the challenge bigger,” an official from the Union Home Ministry, which oversees the NSG, told News18.

Under consideration reportedly is a proposal to increase the total number of men deployed in the inner cordon to secure Yogi Adityanath during public engagements. NSG provides the inner cordon and the state police takes care of perimeter security. Intelligence agencies are also closely tracking and coordinating with police and central agencies, News18 has learnt.

Officials said the threat perception is particularly from the “sleeper cadre of PFI”. The Popular Front of India is a banned organisation, but the National Investigation Agency’s ongoing probe has revealed that Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are the cadre base of the PFI.

“The threat to the protectee could be more during road shows," a security grid officer said. A draft SOP to regulate security during road shows in elections is also being considered by the MHA, officials said.

The Chief Minister’s Office, meanwhile, denied any increase in the CM’s security. “This is to bring to your kind notice that there is no change in the daily program of hon’ble CM and hon’ble Dy CMs. It is also to be brought into your notice that news of increase in security of CM is not correct,” the statement said.

Yogi Adityanath also addressed concerns over the law and order situation in UP. Speaking at the MoU signing at Textile Park in Lucknow on Tuesday, he assured investors and said: “UP gives guarantee for your security as well as your investments. Today, there is no need to fear any name in any district."

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a check-up.

Just hours before the shooting, the last rites of Ahmed’s son Asad, who along with one of his associates was gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13, were held.

