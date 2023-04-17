Atiq Ahmed Murder: UP Cops’ Version Not Bulletproof, Here Are 10 Unanswered Questions

Even as the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj, there are glaring loopholes in their version of the Saturday’s incident, which give rise to more questions than answers.

Atiq and Ashraf, who were arrested in connection with the killing of Umesh Pal in February this year, were gunned down in Prayagraj late Saturday night by three men posing as journalists, while the siblings were being taken to a hospital under police escort. Within two weeks, this was the second time when Atiq was brought to Prayagraj to appear before the court.

Citing a statement issued by Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police R K Vishwakarma, Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the SIT was formed on the instructions of the Commissioner of Police of Prayagraj.

In order to ensure qualitative investigation and time-bound action, a three-member team of supervisors has also been formed. This team is headed by the additional director general of police of Prayagraj. The other two members are the commissioner of police of Prayagraj and the director of the Forensic Science Laboratory, Lucknow, the statement said.

WHAT WAS DIFFERENT THIS TIME?

There was a visible change in the security detail around Atiq, from what was seen earlier on his first visit to Prayagraj from Sabarmati jail, where he was lodged after his conviction in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case.

From being ferried around in a Vajra vehicle in the presence of cops wearing bulletproof vests, he was moved around in a police jeep during his remand period.

While during his earlier visit, the media was largely kept away from him, it was not the case this time around.

THE QUESTIONS

There is a long list of unanswered questions too:

Was it necessary to take Atiq for his medical examination so late at night? Why was he not taken during the day, when the visibility is far better? Why were the cops escorting Atiq and Ashraf to hospital not wearing bullet-proof jackets? Why did a strong contingent of around 18-20 cops present at the spot not use their firearms to neutralise the assailants? How did the three assailants get specific intelligence that Atiq and Ashraf were being brought to the hospital? Were they tipped off by anyone from the system?

#AtiqAhmed and his brother #AshrafAhmed were shot dead on live TV and it all ended in less than a minute! Now, where are the other members of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s family? And, what are the cases lodged against them? Watch to know more pic.twitter.com/gdtp2ghTvF— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 17, 2023

So far, nothing suggests that the three assailants were old acquaintances, then how did they come together for such high-profile killings? From where did the assailants get sophisticated firearms? Not just one, but four. If the three men, posing as journalists, were following Atiq’s movement for the past two days, how did the intelligence of UP Police or Special Task Force (STF) not find out about it? The failure to track reconnaissance hints at a major intelligence failure. What is the real motive behind the murders? The logic of assailants that they wanted to make a big name in the world of crime seems laughable. If that was the real motive, why didn’t they flee? While the trio targeted Atiq and Ashraf, why did they spare the police? Was it because they knew they would not be killed in retaliation? What gave these assailants so much confidence about the men in khaki? Such a big crime cannot be executed without meticulous planning. Who is the kingpin who brought this team of three assailants together? Who gave them motivation and logistical support?

With PTI Inputs

