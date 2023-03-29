Atiq Ahmed's Cavalcade Reaches Rajasthan; Brother Ashraf Claims 'Officer' Threatened to Kill Him | Top Points

Hours after gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed was sentenced to rigourous life imprisonment after being convicted in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case, a police cavalcade along with Ahmed left Prayagraj for the Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday morning, Ahmed’s cavalcade had reached Rajasthan. Speaking to News18, he said that he has been framed and will challenge the trial court verdict in the High court.

While two others were convicted alongside Ahmed, his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf and six others have been acquitted in the case.

Top Points:

After conviction, Atiq Ahmed left Prayagraj for Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat. On Wednesday morning, the police cavalcade had reached Rajasthan. Speaking to News18, the Samajwadi Party MLA said that he has been framed and will challenge the trial court verdict in the High court.

Atiq’s brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf, who was acquitted in the case, was brought back to Bareilly jail where he claimed that he has been threatened by an officer that he will be killed in two weeks. “I’ve been threatened by an officer that I’ll be taken out of jail in 2 weeks and will be killed. Allegations levelled against me are fake. CM understands my pain as fake cases were also filed against him," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

An MP-MLA court in Prayagraj convicted Atiq and two others in the 2006 kidnapping case. Special MP-MLA court judge Dinesh Chandra Shukla held Ahmad, Saulat Hanif, a lawyer, and Dinesh Pasi guilty under Indian Penal Code section 364-A (kidnapping or abduction in order to murder), said government counsel Gulab Chandra Agrahari.

This is Ahmed’s first conviction in over 100 cases registered against him over the years. Ahmed and his brother Ashraf are also accused in the Umesh Pal murder case.

Pal was gunned down by assailants outside his residence in Prayagraj in February this year. The kidnapping case against Ahmed, Ashraf and nine others emanates from the murder of then BSP MLA Raju Pal on January 25, 2005. Umesh Pal, who was then a zila panchayat member, had told the police that he was a witness to the murder. Pal later alleged that he was kidnapped at gunpoint on February 28, 2006 as he refused to retract under pressure from Ahmad.

Umesh Pal’s mother Shanti Devi, speaking about the judgement, expressed apprehension about Ahmed and demanded capital punishment. She said she has full faith in the judiciary but Ahmed “could do anything from inside the jail. I request the court to award him capital punishment for getting my son killed," she said, but added she won’t challenge the Tuesday’s court order.

“My son fought like a lion. He was awaiting judgement in this case. He was sure that Ahmad would get punished in the case. But he (Ahmad) got him (Umesh Pal) killed. We will not challenge today’s court order. I want to request the CM to take care of us as we have on one with us," Umesh Pal’s mother said.

Ahmed was shifted to the Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat in June 2019 following a Supreme Court order after he was accused of orchestrating the kidnapping and assault of real estate businessman Mohit Jaiswal while in prison in Uttar Pradesh.

