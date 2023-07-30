CHANGE LANGUAGE
Atiq Ahmed's Sister Seeks Custody of His Two Minor Sons
1-MIN READ

Atiq Ahmed's Sister Seeks Custody of His Two Minor Sons

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

IANS

Last Updated: July 30, 2023, 08:35 IST

Prayagraj, India

Mafia don-turned-politician Atiq, his wife Shaista Parveen, brother Ashraf, two sons of Atiq and others are accused in this sensational murder case (Image: PTI/File)

It is alleged that after the killing of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two security guards in Prayagraj on February 24, the police had picked up two minor sons of Atiq and had lodged them at the Child Protection Home, Rajrooppur

Slain gangster Atiq Ahmed’s sister Shaheen Ahmed has moved an application before the Prayagraj Judicial Magistrate seeking custody of Atiq’s two minor sons, lodged in the Child Protection Home at Rajrooppur in Prayagraj, since the past five months.

Acting on the application moved by Shaheen, the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate has directed the police to file a report and fixed July 31 as the next date.

Pal, who was prime witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal’s murder case, was killed in Prayagraj along with his two guards of Uttar Pradesh Police on February 24, 2023.

Mafia don-turned-politician Atiq, his wife Shaista Parveen, brother Ashraf, two sons of Atiq and others are accused in this sensational murder case.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
