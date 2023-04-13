Atiq Ahmed Son Encounter LIVE Updates: Asad Ahmed & Close Aide Ghulam Killed in Jhansi, Both Were Accused in Umesh Pal Murder Case

Asad, son of jailed gangster Atiq Ahmed, and one Ghulam were shot dead by Uttar Pradesh STF during an encounter in Jhansi. Both were wanted in Umesh Pal’s murder case.

Till last year, young Asad Ahmed did not have any criminal case lodged against him. But by February this year, he became the ‘most wanted’ man in Uttar Pradesh after leading half-a-dozen shooters who killed Umesh Pal in broad daylight on a busy street in Prayagraj on February 24.

Mohammed Ghulam, a close aide of Atiq Ahmed, was another accused in the case. In March, the Prayagraj administration deployed bulldozers to demolish his home. Ghulam hd been Read More