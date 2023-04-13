Atiq Ahmed Son Encounter LIVE Updates: Asad Ahmed & Close Aide Ghulam Killed in Jhansi, Both Were Accused in Umesh Pal Murder Case

Live now
Asad, son of jailed gangster Atiq Ahmed, and one Ghulam were shot dead by Uttar Pradesh STF during an encounter in Jhansi. Both were wanted in Umesh Pal’s murder case.
Till last year, young Asad Ahmed did not have any criminal case lodged against him. But by February this year, he became the ‘most wanted’ man in Uttar Pradesh after leading half-a-dozen shooters who killed Umesh Pal in broad daylight on a busy street in Prayagraj on February 24.
Mohammed Ghulam, a close aide of Atiq Ahmed, was another accused in the case. In March, the Prayagraj administration deployed bulldozers to demolish his home. Ghulam hd been Read More
Police sources said it took almost 50 days of meticulous tracking and a constant search and chase, perhaps the biggest in recent history, by the Uttar Pradesh cops before it ended in an encounter in Jhansi. The search went on in several states and even abroad, in Nepal, sources said.
Umesh Pal’s wife said that whatever police has done, has been done well. “Jo police ne kiya, accha kiya,” she said after the news of Asad Ahmed’s encounter came out.
UP | I thank CM Yogi ji for serving justice and I appeal to him to give us justice ahead also. We have full faith in CM: Shanti Devi, Umesh Pal's mother in Prayagraj pic.twitter.com/ehL6j8VR8U
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 13, 2023
The encounter of Asad Ahmed comes weeks after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s statement in the UP Assembly that mafia “ko mitti mein mila denge”. UP CM’s statement had come two days after a shooter – Arbaaz – was killed in a police encounter.
A massive police hunt was on for Atique’s other son, Asad, who was captured in CCTV footage leading the shooters who killed Umesh Pal in Prayagraj in February. UP police named Atique, Ashraf, Shaista and her son Asad as accused in the FIR along with other members of the Atique gang.
This is a tribute to my son, said Shanti Devi, mother of slain lawyer Umesh Pal.
#WATCH | "This is a tribute to my son," says Shanti Devi, mother of slain lawyer Umesh Pal, on police encounter of former MP Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and his aide in Jhansi today pic.twitter.com/tCIYxDhOHl
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 13, 2023
Atiq, the prime accused in an old kidnapping case of Umesh Pal, was being transported from Sabarmati jail, where he was imprisoned since 2019, to Prayagraj for the verdict, when he expressed fears of an encounter. The court verdict was scheduled to be delivered on March 28. He will be produced before the court in Prayagraj in connection with the case.
As the convoy halted briefly at Kharai in Shivpuri district and Ahmed, wearing a white turban, got down from the police van to attend nature’s call, reporters asked him whether he was “afraid”, to which he replied by saying “kaahe ka dar” (what fear) before police personnel whisked him away.
Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, main accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, claimed last month that might be murdered and possibly face an encounter such as the case concerning gangster Vikas Dubey.
“Hatya, hatya (murder, murder),” Ahmed had told reporters outside the prison while being whisked away in a police vehicle by security personnel. A day later, while being taken to Prayagraj from Sabarmati jail, Atiq asserted confidence and told reporters ‘kahe ka dar’ (what fear), a day after he claimed threat to his life.
The police suspect that Asad took instructions from Atiq and Ashraf from jail over calls to plan the murder of Umesh Pal with whom the Ahmed family has a long-standing rivalry. Asad is said to have rallied the other shooters and is seen in the CCTV images while emerging from a SUV and shooting at Umesh Pal with a pistol.
• Asad Ahmed, who has been killed in an encounter, became the ‘most wanted’ man in Uttar Pradesh after leading half-a-dozen shooters who killed Umesh Pal in broad daylight on a busy street in Prayagraj on February 24.
• Asad now has the highest reward (of Rs 5 lakh) than on any of his other family members in the past. His father Atiq Ahmed is lodged in Sabarmati jail in Gujarat while his uncle Ashraf is lodged in UP’s Bareilly jail. In their absence, Atiq’s two elder sons, Umar and Ali, ran the dreaded gang in the last few years while Asad was studying.
Two men linked to Umesh Pal’s murder — Arbaaz and Vijay Chowdhary alias Usman — were also killed in encounters with the police on February 27 and March 6 respectively.
Ghulam’s brother was reportedly associated with the BJP minority cell. Officials said that some policemen were also injured in the encounter.
Umesh Pal was the the key witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case. Both Umesh and his police security guard Sandeep Nishad were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj’s Dhoomanganj, following which his wife, Jaya Pal, filed a case.
She named gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others in the FIR.
