Home » India » Atiq Killing: Internet Services Resume in Prayagraj
1-MIN READ

Atiq Killing: Internet Services Resume in Prayagraj

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 14:41 IST

Prayagraj, India

Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf were buried in their ancestral village in this Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district on Sunday amid tight security (Image/ PTI)

Internet services were suspended by authorities on Sunday

Internet services have resumed in Prayagraj after remaining suspended for two days in the wake of killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, officials said Tuesday.

District Magistrate, Prayagraj, Sanjay Kumar Khatri told PTI, ”Internet services have resumed last night itself. They were suspended on Sunday. Everything is functioning normally, be it markets or schools. The schools were open yesterday as well.” The resumption of Internet services have come as a relief for residents.

Sania Salim, who runs a cloud kitchen from her home in the Zero Road area of the city, said food orders did not come her way for two days due to which she had to bear losses.

Ajay Gupta, who runs a share broking firm, said the shutdown affected share trading on Monday.

Business is dependent on Internet and it is no longer just a means of entertainment, he added.

Gangster-turned-politician Ahmad (60) and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

first published:April 18, 2023, 14:41 IST
