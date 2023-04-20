Atiq's Killers Claim They Got Pistols from Gangster Gogi: Bid to Hide Big Gun Who Orchestrated Crime?

While Prayagraj police has got the remand of the three accused in the Atiq Ahmed murder case—Lovelesh, Sunny, and Arun Maurya— it has been left perplexed by a stunning claim made by one of them.

Sources say Sunny seems to be the leader of this team of assassins.

According to a top cop, Sunny (alias Mohit) has claimed that he had access to the pistols used in the killing since mid-2021.

His assertion is also that he had got the firearms from Jitender Mann Gogi, the gangster from Delhi-NCR who was shot dead in a courtroom in the capital in December 2021, said the official.

However, this claim seems highly dubitable to the cops.

Firstly, officials say, Gogi is dead and there is no way to verify the statement.

Secondly, that a dreaded gangster would give not one but three such expensive pistols to a novice in the world of crime appears improbable.

Thirdly, if Sunny had these firearms since mid-2021, why were they not used by him in any other crime?

Sources say the assassins have also claimed to have done a recce on Atiq’s movement for several days.

They have also asserted that they tried to kill him on April 14 but couldn’t because of tight security.

However, this claim is also being seen as an attempt to hide the real mastermind.

Sources said it could well be an attempt to stonewall the hunt for the missing common link who arranged everything: from accurate information on Atiq’s movement to procurement of pistols and ammunition.

UP police are also thinking about moving a request for a narco analysis test on the trio, said sources.

