Attack on Bihar BJP Leader's House: How Reverence for Buddha And Profusion of Bombs Co-exist in Gaya

Two bike-borne criminals attacked BJP leader Santosh Gupta’s residence with country-made bombs late at night on May 31 near Karamouni village of Dobhi police station area of ​​Bihar’s Gaya district. Four bombs were hurled by the miscreants, causing much damage to the house.

Fans, ceilings, chairs, doors, and other furniture were wrecked, though no one was injured in the attack. The CCTV footage accessed by the police shows two men wearing helmets and masks stopped outside the house, lobbed four crude bombs, and fled, leaving behind a bag that contained two more such explosives.

As soon as the police came to know about the incident, the bomb disposal squad reached the spot and defused the two devices. The team of Dobhi police station is engaged in the investigation even as the attackers are yet to be traced or identified.

Santosh Gupta is a BJP leader in the area and has previously held the post of Gaya district vice president. He told CNN-News18 that a local goon, Imran, has taken on a contract to kill him. “I was asked to pay extortion money of Rs 5 lakh a few months back. I was attacked previously also and in the past few months, I have received several death threats. They want me to leave the city. I don’t know who exactly hurled the bombs. It could be anyone as I have been an active BJP karyakarta. Despite several complaints, no action has been taken by the police. Due to the inaction of the police, the morale of criminals has increased. Yesterday night, I fell from the bed while sleeping because of the impact of the bomb. I am scared for my life and I am thinking of migrating to some other place,” said the BJP leader.

An FIR was lodged by Gaya police. “An investigation is being done on the basis of CCTV footage but it is difficult to identify the criminals as footage is not clear, yet we are trying to catch the attackers. The culprits will be arrested soon. The security of the BJP leader has also been increased," informed SSP Ashish Bharti to CNN-News18.

Bombs and Bihar’s Gaya: A timeline

July 2013: A series of ten bombs exploded in and around the Mahabodhi Temple complex. Five people, including two Buddhist monks, were injured in the blasts. Three other explosives were defused by bomb-disposal squads at different locations.

May 2015: A parcel bomb exploded at the house of then JD(U) Gaya district president Abhay Kushwaha. His bodyguard was killed and a relative was seriously injured.

June 2016: Bihar police seized six cylinder improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from a deserted house in Vishwanathpur near Gaya.

January 2018: A low-intensity bomb exploded, two bombs were discovered in two boxes, one near gate number 4 of Mahabodhi temple and another near a Sri Lankan monastery. It was suspected that the low-intensity bombs were planted to create panic among foreign tourists.

August 2019: STF of West Bengal seized a huge consignment of explosives and time-bombmaking equipment under the Mufassil police station area in Gaya on a tip provided by a terrorist of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JuM) of Bangladesh.

July 2022: Two schoolchildren were injured and four more fell unconscious after a bomb exploded in a government school of Gaya.

February 2023: Five police personnel sustained injuries when a bomb went off while being defused near Kirani Ghat of Falgu River in Gaya. Those injured included two members of the bomb disposal squad of BSAP-3, a sub-inspector, and two constables. An ASI lost his arm in this accidental blast.

March 2023: In Gaya’s Imamganj, two crude bombs were hurled at a home, six others were recovered. The incident took place just 500 metres away from the Imamganj police station near Paseva Devi temple.

About Bodh Gaya

Located in the Gaya district of Bihar, Bodh Gaya is one of the most religiously important places in India. Gaya, as a pilgrimage site, is revered by both Buddhists and Hindus. International flights land at the Gaya airport regularly with pilgrims from countries like Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar, besides a good flow of domestic tourists. Lakhs of tourists from around the world visit the Mahabodhi Temple and meditate under the ancient Bodhi Tree, where Buddha attained enlightenment over 2,500 years ago. It is one of the four holy sites related to the life of Lord Buddha. Bodh Gaya is also known for the preachings of the Dalai Lama at Kalachakra Teaching Ground every year.