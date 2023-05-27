Attack on I-T Officials in Karur during Searches against DMK Minister Was Planned, Say Department Sources

The income tax department has said that the attack on its officials in Karur on Friday was a planned one. I-T officials had started searches in more than 40 places purportedly connected with Tamil Nadu energy minister Senthil Balaji, his family, and friends. The minister was present in the secretariat and spoke to the media.

In Karur, the minister’s native district, some ruling DMK cadres allegedly prevented the income tax officials from entering a property to carry out a search.

Gayathri, an income tax official, was allegedly heckled by the crowd outside the premises. “Gayathri came out to take a bag from the office vehicle when she was heckled and the crowd wanted her to show her ID card. She and other officials were not able to proceed with the searches and took shelter at the office of Karur superintendent of police (SP),” said an official.

The I-T officials were able to restart the searches only in the evening with CISF personnel providing security.

Balaji while speaking to the media on Friday had advised his supporters not to prevent officials from doing their duty. But the minister said that the officials could have waited for the residents to open the doors instead of climbing the wall and entering.

“We have received proof that the attack on our officials in Karur was planned and this will be submitted to the police,” said a senior income tax official.

top videos

He said the officials were prevented from doing their duty and were made to run when they reached the house of the minister’s brother Ashok.

“We have audio proof of the minister’s supporter Kongumess Subramani speaking to one Selvaraj in which Subramani is asking Selvaraj and others to attack the income tax officials and seize all documents and cash and run away from that place,” said the official.