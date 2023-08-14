August 14 Panchang: Monday's Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 14, 2023: The Trayodashi Tithi and Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha will be observed on Monday, August 14, as indicated by the Drik Panchang. It’s worth noting that both Krishna Trayodashi and Krishna Chaturdashi are not considered favorable for initiating auspicious activities, and as a result, they are excluded from the list of auspicious Muhurat timings. On this day, two significant religious festivals will be commemorated by devotees: the Leaped Fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat and Adhika Masik Shivaratri.

For a comprehensive understanding of how your day will unfold and to navigate potential obstacles, read the timings of the tithi, both auspicious and inauspicious. By acquainting yourself with these timings, you can gain insights into your day’s prospects and make informed decisions accordingly.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 14

The sun is expected to rise at 5:49 AM, and the sunset is predicted to occur at 7:02 PM. The moon is said to rise at 4:33 AM on August 15 and is anticipated to set at 6:07 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 14

The Trayodashi Tithi is expected to continue until 10:25 AM on August 14, and after that, the Chaturdashi Tithi will take place. The auspicious Punarvasu Nakshatra is expected to take place up to 11:07 AM, and later it will be replaced by Pushya Nakshatra. The moon and sun both are predicted to be observed in the Karka Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 14

The auspicious Brahma Muhurta is projected to span from 4:23 AM to 5:06 AM, followed by the Pratah Sandhya expected to unfold between 4:45 AM to 5:49 AM. Later in the day, the Godhuli Muhurat is anticipated to grace the period from 7:02 PM to 7:23 PM, presenting another favourable opportunity. The Vijaya Muhurta is predicted to manifest between 2:38 PM to 3:31 PM. Additionally, on August 15, the Nishita Muhurta is scheduled from 12:04 AM to 12:48 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 14

The unfavourable period of Rahu Kalam is expected to transpire between 7:29 AM to 9:08 AM. Following that, the Yamaganda Muhurta is foreseen from 10:47 AM to 12:26 PM, and the Gulikai Kalam might manifest between 2:05 PM to 3:34 PM. Additionally, the Baana Muhurta offers a prediction of Roga until 10:49 AM.

Independence Day 2023: A Must-Watch

Is It 76th Or 77th Independence Day 2023 In India?

Evolution Of The Indian National Flag

5 Fashion Tips For Independence Day

10 Independence Day Wishes Messages Quotes

Happy Independence Day 2023!