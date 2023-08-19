August 19, 2023 Panchang: Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal, and Other Details

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 19, 2023: The Tritiya Tithi and Chaturthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha will be observed on Saturday, August 19, according to Drik Panchang. Shukla Tritiya is considered auspicious for engaging in important activities and is therefore included in the shubh muhurat timings, while Shukla Chaturthi is not considered favourable and hence excluded from the shubh muhurat timings. This day holds a special Hindu festival: Hariyali Teej. On this day, married women worship Goddess Parvati and observe fast for their husbands. Unmarried women too observe fast, hoping to find a good husband. Hariyali Teej is usually nirjala (without water) fast. Women observe the fast without eating any food or drinking water for 24 hours.

To enjoy a day with success and blessings, it is important to understand the importance of these lunar phases and familiarize oneself with the shubh timings for various activities. Check out the details below.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 19

The sun is expected to rise at 5:52 AM and set at 6:57 PM. The moon, on the other hand, is predicted to rise at 8:10 AM and is expected to set at 8:43 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 19

The Tritiya Tithi is expected to continue until 10:19 PM, after which the Chaturthi Tithi will commence. The auspicious Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will persist until 1:47 AM on August 20, paving the way for another auspicious Hasta Nakshatra. Throughout this period, the moon is projected to be positioned in the Kanya Rashi (Virgo), while the sun is anticipated to be in the Simha Rashi (Leo).

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 19

The shubh timings are as follows: The Brahma Muhurta, an auspicious window for various activities is slated to occur from 4:25 AM to 5:08 AM. After that, the Pratah Sandhya is anticipated between 4:47 AM and 5:52 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat is scheduled from 6:57 PM to 7:19 PM. Another auspicious period, known as the Vijaya Muhurta, is set to occur from 2:35 PM to 3:28 PM. Meanwhile, the Nishita Muhurta is scheduled from 12:03 AM to 12:47 AM on August 20.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 19

The ashubh timings are as follows: The Rahu Kalam is predicted from 9:08 AM to 10:46 AM. After that, the Yamaganda Muhurta is anticipated to occur between 2:03 PM to 3:41 PM. The Gulikai Kalam is expected to be from 5:52 AM to 7:30 AM. The Dur Muhurtam is scheduled between 5:52 AM and 7:37 AM. The Varjyam Muhurtam, is expected from 7:00 AM to 08:48 AM. The Baana Muhurta indicates the presence of Mrityu until 03:38 PM, after which it will shift to Agni from 03:38 PM until the Full Night.