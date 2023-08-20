August 20, 2023 Panchang: Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal, and Other Details

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 20, 2023: According to Drik Panchang, Sunday, August 20, will present both Chaturthi Tithi and Panchami Tithi during the Shukla Paksha phase. However, the Shukla Chaturthi is considered less favourable for initiating auspicious activities. Conversely, the Panchami Tithi is regarded as conducive for a majority of auspicious endeavours, thus securing its inclusion in the shubh muhurat Timings.

This day will be significant due to the observance of two religious festivals: Kerala Vinayaka Chaturthi and Viyanka Chaturthi. For a comprehensive grasp of the tithi, along with the auspicious and inauspicious timings, scroll below to see the information that will assist you in overcoming obstacles and gaining insights for the day ahead.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 20

On August 20, the sun is projected to rise at 5:53 AM, while the sunset is forecasted for 6:56 PM. As for the moon, it is anticipated to rise at 9:03 AM and set at 9:09 PM on the same day.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 20

The fourth phase of the lunar day, known as Chaturthi Tithi, is projected to extend until 12:21 AM on August 21. Subsequently, the fifth phase, known as Panchami Tithi, will commence. The propitious Hasta Nakshatra is anticipated to prevail until 4:22 AM on August 21, following which it will be succeeded by another Nakshatra named Chitra. The moon is predicted to be within the Kanya Rashi, while the sun is expected to be situated in the Simha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 20

The auspicious Brahma Muhurta is anticipated from 4:25 AM to 5:09 AM, followed by the Pratah Sandhya between 4:47 AM and 5:53 AM. In the evening, the Godhuli Muhurat is expected from 6:56 PM to 7:18 PM. The favourable Vijaya Muhurta is predicted between 2:35 PM and 3:27 PM. Lastly, on August 21, the auspicious Nishita Muhurta is scheduled from 5:53 AM to 4:22 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 20

The inauspicious Rahu Kalam time is expected to be between 5:18 PM and 6:56 PM. After that, the unfavourable Yamaganda Muhurta is predicted to occur from 12:24 PM to 2:02 PM. The Gulikai Kalam is supposed to be from 3:40 PM to 5:18 PM. The Banna muhurat might be observed in Agni up to 4:34 PM.

Kerala Vinayaka Chaturthi 2023: Date and Timing

In Kerala, Ganesh Chaturthi is more popularly known as Vinayaka Chaturthi and it is celebrated during Shukla Paksha Chaturthi in Chingam Masam. In Malayalam Calendar, Chingam is the first month of the year and coincides with Simha Solar month in other calendars.

According to Drik Panchang, this year, the festival will be observed on August 20. The Chaturthi begins at 10:19 PM on August 19 and ends at 12:21 AM on August 21. On August 20, the shubh Puja muhurata is expected to be observed from 11:06 AM to 1:43 PM.