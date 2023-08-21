August 21, 2023 Panchang: Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal, and Other Details

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 21, 2023: The Panchami Tithi and Shashthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha will be observed on Monday, August 21. It’s worth noting that both Shukla Panchami and Shukla Shashthi are considered favourable for initiating auspicious activities, and as a result, they are included in the list of shubh muhurat timings. On this day, two significant religious festivals will be commemorated by devotees: Nag Panchami and Third Shravan Somwar Vrat. This year Nag Panchami is expected to start at 12:21 am on August 21 and is likely to end at 2 am on August 22. The person suffering from Kaal Sarp Dosh should also worship the snake god and goddess made of silver on the day of Nag Panchami.

For a comprehensive understanding of how your day will unfold and to navigate potential obstacles, read the timings of the tithi, both auspicious and inauspicious. By acquainting yourself with these timings, you can gain insights into your day’s prospects and make informed decisions accordingly.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 21

The sun is expected to rise at 5:53 AM, and the sunset is predicted to occur at 6:55 PM. The moon is said to rise at 9:57 AM on August 21 and is anticipated to set at 9:37 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 21

The Panchami Tithi is expected to continue until 2:00 AM on August 22, and after that the Shashthi Tithi will take place. The auspicious Chitra Nakshatra is expected to take place for up to a full night. The moon is anticipated to be seen in Kanya Rashi until 5:30 PM and post which it will be observed in Tula Rashi. On the other hand, the sun is predicted to be seen in the Simha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 21

The auspicious Brahma Muhurta is projected to span from 4:26 AM to 5:09 AM, followed by the Pratah Sandhya expected to unfold between 4:47 AM to 5:53 AM. Later in the day, the Godhuli Muhurat is anticipated to grace the period from 6:55 PM to 7:17 PM. The Vijaya Muhurta is predicted to manifest between 2:34 PM to 3:27 PM. Additionally, on August 22, the Nishita Muhurta is scheduled to take place from 12:02 AM to 12:46 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 21

The unfavourable period of Rahu Kalam is expected to transpire between 7:31 AM and 9:08 AM. Following that, the Yamaganda Muhurta is foreseen from 10:46 AM to 12:24 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam might manifest from 2:02 PM to 3:40 PM. Additionally, the Baana Muhurta offers a prediction of Raja from 5:30 PM to full night.