August 23, 2023 Panchang: Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal, and Other Details

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 23, 2023: The Saptami Tithi and Ashtami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha will be observed on Wednesday, August 23, as indicated by the Drik Panchang. Shukla Saptami and Shukla Ashtami, both are considered good for most auspicious activities. Hence, they are included in shubh muhurat timings. This day will be significant due to the observance of the religious festival, Tulsidas Jayanti. Tulsidas was a devotee and follower of Lord Rama. Out of Tulsidas’ notable literary renditions, one of his greatest works on Hindu literature includes Sri Ramcharitmanas, which is an Awadhi-language adaptation of the Sanskrit Ramayana, written in the 16th century.

For a thorough understanding of the tithi, along with the timings considered auspicious or inauspicious, refer to the information given below. These details will provide you with the guidance needed to navigate challenges and acquire valuable insights for the upcoming day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 23

On August 23, the sun is projected to rise at 5:54 AM, while the sunset is forecasted for 6:53 PM. As for the moon, it is anticipated to rise at 11:50 AM and set at 10:43 PM on the same day.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 23

The Saptami Tithi is expected to extend until 3:31 AM on August 24. Subsequently, the Ashtami Tithi will commence. The auspicious Swati Nakshatra is anticipated to prevail until 8:08 AM on August 23, following which it will be succeeded by another Nakshatra named Vishakha. The moon is predicted to be within the Tula Rashi up to 2:54 AM on August 24, post which it will be observed in Vrishchika Rashi. On the other hand, the sun is expected to be situated in the Simha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 23

The auspicious Brahma Muhurta is anticipated to take place from 4:26 AM to 5:10 AM, followed by the Pratah Sandhya between 4:48 AM and 5:54 AM. In the evening, the Godhuli Muhurat is expected to be observed from 6:53 PM to 7:15 PM. The favourable Vijaya Muhurta is predicted to occur between 2:33 PM and 3:25 PM. Lastly, on August 24, the Nishita Muhurta is scheduled to take place from 12:02 AM to 12:46 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 23

The inauspicious Rahu Kalam time is expected to be observed between 12:24 PM and 2:01 PM. After that, the Yamaganda Muhurta is predicted to occur from 7:23 AM to 9:09 PM. The Gulikai Kalam is supposed to take place from 10:46 AM to 12:24 PM while the Banna muhurat might be observed in Chora from 7:20 PM to full night.