August 24, 2023 Panchang: Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal, and Other Details

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 24, 2023: The Ashtami Tithi and Navami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha will be observed on Thursday, August 24, as indicated by the Drik Panchang. It’s worth noting that Shukla Navami is considered favourable for initiating auspicious activities whereas Shukla Ashtami is not considered good for auspicious activities. On this day, devotees will celebrate Masik Durgashtami. It is believed that devotees who observe the fast and worship the goddess on this day, are blessed with peace, wealth, and happiness.

To gain a thorough insight into the events of your day and effectively manage possible challenges, know both auspicious and inauspicious timings. By being aware of these timings, you can acquire valuable perspectives on the opportunities and challenges of your day, enabling you to make well-informed choices.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 24

The sun is expected to rise at 5:55 AM, and the sunset is predicted to occur at 6:52 PM. The moon is said to rise at 12:52 PM on August 24 and is anticipated to set at 11:24 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 24

The Ashtami Tithi is expected to continue until 3:10 AM on August 25, and after that, the Navami Tithi will take place. The auspicious Vishakha Nakshatra is expected to take place up to 9:04 AM, and later it will be replaced by Anuradha Nakshatra. The moon is anticipated to be seen in Vrishchika Rashi while the sun is predicted to be observed in the Simha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 24

The auspicious Brahma Muhurta is projected to span from 4:27 AM to 5:11 AM, followed by the Pratah Sandhya expected to unfold between 4:49 AM to 5:55 AM. Later in the day, the Godhuli Muhurat is anticipated to grace the period from 6:52 PM to 7:14 PM. The Vijaya Muhurta is predicted to manifest between 2:33 PM to 3:25 PM. Additionally, on August 25, the Nishita Muhurta is scheduled from 12:01 AM to 12:46 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 24

The unfavourable period of Rahu Kalam is expected to take place between 2:00 PM to 3:38 PM. Following that, the Yamaganda Muhurta is said to occur from 5:55 AM to 7:32 AM, and the Gulikai Kalam might manifest between 9:09 AM to 10:46 AM. The Baana Muhurta offers a prediction of Chora until 8:14 PM.