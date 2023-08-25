August 25, 2023 Panchang: Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal, and Other Details

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 25, 2023: The Navami Tithi and Dashami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha will be observed on Friday, August 25, according to Drik Panchang. The Shukla Navami is not considered lucky and hence it is excluded from the shubh muhurat timings. On the other hand, Shukla Dashami is considered auspicious for engaging in important activities and is therefore included in the shubh muhurat timings. This day holds a special Hindu festival: Varalakshmi Vrat. It is a festival that is celebrated by married women in the southern states of India, especially in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. It is a day to worship the goddess Lakshmi, who is the goddess of wealth and prosperity.

To have a good and blessed day, it is important to understand the meaning of these lunar phases and know the best times for various activities. Check out more details below.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 25

The sun is expected to rise around 5:55 AM while sunset is predicted at 6:51 PM. Meanwhile, the moonrise is slated to occur at 1:56 PM and it will set at 12:13 AM on August 26.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 25

The Navami Tithi is predicted to last until 2:02 AM on August 26, followed by the beginning of the Dashami Tithi. The auspicious Anuradha Nakshatra is set to prevail until 9:14 AM, after which it will be replaced by another auspicious Jyeshtha Nakshatra. The moon is scheduled to occur in the Vrishchika Rashi (Scorpio), while the sun is anticipated to be in the Simha Rashi (Leo).

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 25

The Brahma Muhurta, which is considered lucky for various activities, is expected from 4:27 AM to 5:11 AM. Another auspicious muhurta, Pratah Sandhya is anticipated between 4:49 AM and 5:55 AM. The Godhuli Muhurta is predicted to occur between 6:51 PM and 7:13 PM. Another auspicious time, called the Ravi yoga, is scheduled between 9:14 AM and 5:56 AM on August 26. Meanwhile, the Nishita Muhurta is expected from 12:01 AM to 12:45 AM on August 26.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 25

The inauspicious Rahu Kalam is scheduled from 10:46 AM to 12:23 PM. Meanwhile, the Yamaganda Muhurta is predicted to occur from 3:37 PM to 5:14 PM. The Gulikai Kalam is anticipated between 7:32 AM and 9:09 AM. The Dur Muhurtam is predicted in two phases: From 8:30 AM to 9:22 AM and then from 12:49 PM to 1:41 PM. The Varjyam Muhurta is expected from 2:42 PM to 4:15 PM. Additionally, the Baana Muhurta indicates the presence of Roga (negative influence) from 9:08 PM to the full night.