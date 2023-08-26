CHANGE LANGUAGE
August 26, 2023 Panchang: Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal, and Other Details
1-MIN READ

August 26, 2023 Panchang: Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal, and Other Details

Published By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 26, 2023, 05:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Aaj Ka Panchang, August 26, 2023: The sun is expected to rise at 5:56 AM, and the sunset is predicted to occur at 6:50 PM.

Aaj Ka Panchang, August 26, 2023: Check out tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings, and other details here.

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 26, 2023: The Dashami Tithi and Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha will be observed on Saturday, August 26, as indicated by the Drik Panchang. It’s worth noting that both Shukla Dashami and Shukla Ekadashi are considered favourable for auspicious activities, and as a result, they are included in the list of shubh muhurat timings. Read the timings of the tithi, both auspicious and inauspicious to overcome all the obstacles coming your way.

The Panchang is a valuable tool for those who follow the lunar calendar and want to plan their activities according to astrological auspiciousness. It includes the Tithi (lunar day), Nakshatra (lunar mansion), Yog (auspicious time), Karan (movement of the moon), Varjya (fasts or restrictions), Muhurats (auspicious times for starting new activities), Rahu Kalam (time to avoid important activities), Gulika Kalam (time to avoid travel), Yamagandam (time to avoid starting new ventures), Durmuhurtam (time to avoid important activities), Moonrise, Moonset, Sunrise, Sunset, and Daylight hours.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 26

The sun is expected to rise at 5:56 AM, and the sunset is predicted to occur at 6:50 PM. The moon is said to rise at 3:01 PM and is anticipated to set at 1:12 AM on August 27.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 26

The Dashami Tithi is expected to continue until 12:08 AM on August 27, and after that, the Ekadashi Tithi will take place. The auspicious Jyeshtha Nakshatra is expected to be observed up to 8:37 AM, post which, the Mula Nakshatra will occur. The moon is anticipated to be seen in Vrishchika Rashi up to 8:37 AM while the sun is predicted to be seen in the Simha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 26

The auspicious Brahma Muhurta is projected to span from 4:27 AM to 5:11 AM, followed by the Pratah Sandhya expected to unfold between 4:49 AM to 5:56 AM. Later in the day, the Godhuli Muhurat is anticipated to grace the period from 6:50 PM to 7:12 PM. The Vijaya Muhurta is predicted to manifest between 2:32 PM to 3:23 PM. Additionally, on August 27, the Nishita Muhurta is scheduled to take place from 12:01 AM to 12:45 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 26

The unfavourable period of Rahu Kalam is expected to occur between 9:09 AM and 10:46 AM. Following that, the Yamaganda Muhurta is slated to take place from 2:00 PM to 3:36 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam might be observed between 5:56 AM to 7:33 AM. Additionally, the Baana Muhurta offers a prediction of Roga from 10:01 PM.

