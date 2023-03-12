Australia Min Shares Anecdote About Teacher from Goa; PM Modi Underlines Rich Cultural India-Aus Connect

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared an anecdote recently narrated to him by Australian trade minister Don Farrell.

During a lunch with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Modi said Farrell shared about how one of his teachers who had migrated from Goa left a deep impact on his life.

The Prime Minister said the anecdote underlines the rich cultural connection between India and Australia.

Farrell had accompanied Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who was in India last week on an official visit.

In a series of tweets, Modi said, “During the lunch in honour of my friend PM Albanese, the Australian Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell shared something interesting… he was taught by one Mrs. Ebert in Grade 1 who left a deep impact on his life and credits her for his educational grounding."

“Mrs. Ebert, her husband and her daughter Leonie migrated from Goa in India to Adelaide in the 1950s and started teaching at a school in Adelaide, Australia," Modi said.

Ebert’s daughter Leonie went on to be the president of the South Australian Institute of Teachers, he said.

“I was happy to hear this anecdote, which underlines the rich cultural connect between India and Australia. It is equally heartening to hear when someone refers to his or her teacher fondly," Modi said.

