Australian Cops Bust Child Abuse Ring with FBI Help; 13 Children Rescued, 19 Held
1-MIN READ

Australian Cops Bust Child Abuse Ring with FBI Help; 13 Children Rescued, 19 Held

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: August 08, 2023, 10:21 IST

Sydney, Australia

Australian police arrested over a dozen who shared encrypted child abuse material on the dark web. (Image: Shutterstock)

Australian police arrested over a dozen who shared encrypted child abuse material on the dark web. (Image: Shutterstock)

An Australian police official said 13 children were rescued and warned that the heights those arrested went to hide themselves shows how dangerous they are.

Australian police announced Tuesday the dismantling of a “sophisticated" child abuse ring, saying 19 men had been arrested with the help of the FBI.

Federal Police Commander Helen Schneider said 13 children had been rescued from the clutches of the “dangerous" network, which shared encrypted child abuse material on the dark web.

“The lengths this network went through to avoid detection are an indication of just how dangerous they were," she told reporters.

The ring was busted as part of a larger cross-border investigation run by the FBI, which has already charged 79 alleged offenders in the United States.

The long-running investigation captured headlines in 2021, when FBI special agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger were shot and killed while searching a Florida apartment.

A number of the Australian men were professionals who worked with computers for a living, police said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
first published:August 08, 2023, 10:21 IST
last updated:August 08, 2023, 10:21 IST