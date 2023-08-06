Auto Driver Thrashed for Ferrying Girl of Different Faith in Karnataka, 3 Arrested

In a recent moral policing incident, three people were arrested for assaulting an auto-driver who was allegedly carrying a girl from another faith, as a passenger in his vehicle. The incident occured at Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on August 2 at around 9 p.m.

Police sources have said that all the three accused have been produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. The three arrested in connection to the incident were identified as Avinash (26), Sandeep (20) from Dharmasthala and Akshath (22) from Uppinangady.

The police further added that an additional search is on for one more accused in the case.

The driver who was identified as 22-year old Mohammad Ashique, was attacked and threatened by four men when he was returning after dropping the girl at a bus stand. As per a PTI report, the girl was studying in a private college at Ujire. She had called the auto rickshaw to go to the nearby bus stop.

The driver was later admitted to Belthangady government hospital following which a complaint was lodged with the police in connection to the incident.

In a conversation with the Indian Express, auto driver Ashique said, “It was around 9 pm when a woman hired my auto rickshaw from Ujire to Dharmasthala. As I dropped her and was about to return, a gang intercepted and asked me to get down from the autorickshaw. They asked my name and the girl’s name as well. The moment they came to know that we belonged to two different faiths, they assaulted me and took away my mobile phone and purse. The girl who seemed to be a student was also afraid as they abused her for hiring an autorickshaw of a person from another religion. I didn’t even have a chance to escape as they had circled us.”

In connection to the incident, the father of the auto driver questioned people’s concern about religion when it comes to earning one’s livelihood. He further added, “If people are troubled like this, it would become hard to live in the future".

A case under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit¬ted in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered by the police against the accused ones.