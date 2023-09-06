Auto Driver To Boxer, This Tamil Nadu Man Proves Anything Is Possible With Hard Work

Success is a combination of hard work, dedication, resilience and patience. There are many people who go through a lot of hardships in life but only a few of them are able to overcome them and achieve success in their lives. It is important to focus on a dream rather than sulk about the current situation in life. There are many people who suffer from poverty and a lack of resources, but a lot of them overcome that and achieve success in their lives. There’s a similar story about a poor autorickshaw driver who worked hard and achieved his dream of becoming a boxer. So, let’s look at the success story of Uma Maheswara Rao.

Uma Maheswara Rao hails from Srikakulam town in Andhra Pradesh. His childhood had been full of poverty and he couldn’t focus much on his studies. Considering his financial situation, he started working at a very young age as a labourer in a bakery and started earning money. But he always had a strong desire to achieve success in life. He had a keen interest in boxing and somehow started training for it.

As his financial situation deteriorated, he left his job as a labourer and became an autorickshaw driver. But that too couldn’t keep him away from his love for boxing. He used to drive cars during the day and train for boxing at night. He underwent boxing training under Laxman Dev at Bheemeswara Boxing Club in Srikakulam.

Even though Uma couldn’t fulfil his dream of boxing for his nation, he still won several accolades at the domestic level. Currently, he coaches several younger boxing aspirants in Srikakulam. Reportedly, every day he takes boxing classes that last almost 4-5 hours. Many of his students have become quite successful and have represented them at the state and national levels. Apart from that, a lot of his students have successfully gotten government jobs due to the sports criteria and the Sports Authority of India (SAI).