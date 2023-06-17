CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Manipur ViolenceJunagadh ViolenceBurqa RowCyclone BiparjoyReligious Conversion
Home » India » Autorickshaw Driver Tries to Set Self Alight in Front of Maha CM's House; Suicide Attempt Foiled by Cops
1-MIN READ

Autorickshaw Driver Tries to Set Self Alight in Front of Maha CM's House; Suicide Attempt Foiled by Cops

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 16:55 IST

Thane, India

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (Image: News18)

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (Image: News18)

A Wagle Estate police station official said the autorickshaw driver was angry that he was not given a licence so far due to a case registered against his name

A 42-year-old autorickshaw driver tried to kill himself in front of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s house in Thane on Saturday morning but police personnel present at the site foiled his attempt, an official said.

Vinay Pandey poured kerosene on himself but was overpowered and pinned down while he attempted to set himself alight, the official said.

A Wagle Estate police station official said the autorickshaw driver was angry that he was not given a licence so far due to a case registered against his name.

Police are speaking to him as part of the probe, the official added.

A video of the incident, meanwhile, in which the driver can be seen and heard shouting at the top of his voice, went viral on social media.

The chief minister was not present in the house when the incident took place, police informed.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. maharashtra
  2. eknath shinde
  3. mumbai
first published:June 17, 2023, 16:55 IST
last updated:June 17, 2023, 16:55 IST