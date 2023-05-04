Avalanche Strikes Again Near Bhairon Glacier, Blocks Road to Kedarnath

An avalanche struck again near Bhairon glacier on the way to Kedarnath on Thursday blocking the trek route to the temple while a landslide occurred at Helang near Joshimath obstructing the national highway leading to Badrinath.

It was for the second consecutive day that an avalanche occurred on the way to Kedarnath on Thursday.

Part of a glacier had broken away and slid down on the trek route to the temple even on Wednesday leaving it choked with ice.

Thursday’s avalanche struck at 2.25 pm when SDRF, NDRF, and police personnel were removing the accumulated ice from the route, Rudraprayag District Disaster Management officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said.

District magistrate Mayur Dikshit advised pilgrims not to undertake the yatra to Kedarnath for the next few days while the road to it is being cleared of snow.

However, those who want to visit the temple by helicopter can do so, he said.

Meanwhile, landslide rubble fell from the hillside at Helang near subsidence-hit Joshimath town blocking the Badrinath national highway, Chamoli SP Pramendra Dobhal said.

He advised pilgrims coming to Badrinath to wait in safe places for the time being and proceed on their journey on Friday only after taking an update on the condition of the road to avoid trouble.

