CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Wrestlers' ProtestManipur ViolenceDelhi RainArmy Chopper CrashGo First Crisis
Home » India » Avalanche Strikes Again Near Bhairon Glacier, Blocks Road to Kedarnath
1-MIN READ

Avalanche Strikes Again Near Bhairon Glacier, Blocks Road to Kedarnath

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 23:32 IST

Rudraprayag, India

It was for the second consecutive day that an avalanche occurred on the way to Kedarnath on Thursday. (File Image/Shutterstock)

It was for the second consecutive day that an avalanche occurred on the way to Kedarnath on Thursday. (File Image/Shutterstock)

Thursday's avalanche struck at 2.25 pm when SDRF, NDRF, and police personnel were removing the accumulated ice from the route, Rudraprayag District Disaster Management officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said

An avalanche struck again near Bhairon glacier on the way to Kedarnath on Thursday blocking the trek route to the temple while a landslide occurred at Helang near Joshimath obstructing the national highway leading to Badrinath.

It was for the second consecutive day that an avalanche occurred on the way to Kedarnath on Thursday.

Part of a glacier had broken away and slid down on the trek route to the temple even on Wednesday leaving it choked with ice.

Thursday’s avalanche struck at 2.25 pm when SDRF, NDRF, and police personnel were removing the accumulated ice from the route, Rudraprayag District Disaster Management officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said.

District magistrate Mayur Dikshit advised pilgrims not to undertake the yatra to Kedarnath for the next few days while the road to it is being cleared of snow.

However, those who want to visit the temple by helicopter can do so, he said.

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, landslide rubble fell from the hillside at Helang near subsidence-hit Joshimath town blocking the Badrinath national highway, Chamoli SP Pramendra Dobhal said.

He advised pilgrims coming to Badrinath to wait in safe places for the time being and proceed on their journey on Friday only after taking an update on the condition of the road to avoid trouble.

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Arpita Raj
Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from Jam...Read More
Tags:
  1. kedarnath
  2. Avalanche
first published:May 04, 2023, 23:32 IST
last updated:May 04, 2023, 23:32 IST