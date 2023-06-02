CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Average Time to Resolve Public Complaints Drops to 17 Days in 2023, Thanks to Govt’s ‘10+4 Step Reforms’

On an average, 20 lakh grievances are registered annually with the Centre. (Representational Photo: Shutterstock)

Apart from a fall in the grievance resolution time, a Feedback Call Centre has also come up to seek response of citizens on the quality of the grievance redressal

The average time to resolve a public grievance has dropped by nearly half from 32 days in 2021 to only 17 days in the present year, the government has said in a report on the nine years of the Narendra Modi government. The pendency in the Central ministries and departments has also come down to all-time low of about 67,000 public grievances, the government report has said.

The government has attributed this to a ‘10+4 step reforms’ carried out in line with the Prime Minister’s guidance at a ‘Chintan Shivir’ with the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) earlier this year. Apart from a fall in the grievance resolution time, a Feedback Call Centre has also come up to seek response of citizens on the quality of the grievance redressal.

    In a major step last year, the government has reduced the maximum permissible time to resolve a public grievance from 60 days to 30 days. On an average, 20 lakh grievances are registered annually with the Centre. The CPGRAMS Grievance Portal has also been operationalised in the 21 regional languages along with Hindi and English for the ease of lodging grievances.

    For the last nine months in a row, the monthly disposal of public grievances has crossed 1 lakh cases in Central ministries and departments. Around 4,386 grievances have received the rating of ‘Excellent and Very Good’, directly from the citizens, in the feedbacks collected by the BSNL Call Centre in April, the government has said. Nearly 8,682 citizens were ‘Satisfied’ with the Grievance Redressal.

