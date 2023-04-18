Avoid Tea, High Protein Food: BMC on How to Mitigate Effects of Heatwave | Check Do's & Don'ts Here

With the mercury surpassing 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of the country and heatwave claiming the lives of many, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday issued a set of guidelines for people to survive heat stroke and other heat-related complications.

The death toll due to sunstroke and dehydration at the ‘Maharashtra Bhushan’ award event on April 16 in Navi Mumbai rose to 13. The event was held in the open ground in the Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai and was attended by several lakh people. Over 600 people were hospitalised on the same day due to heatstroke.

As per the government data, a total of 31 deaths have been reported in Maharashtra over the last nine years due to heatwave conditions. Some of the worst-affected districts are Northern Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathwada, Raigad, and coastal parts of the state.

In view of the rise in temperature, the BMC authorities have issued some guidelines for people. These are:

Keep yourself hydrated.

Wear light coloured and cotton clothes. Use goggles, an umbrella/cap, shoes, or slippers while stepping out.

Carry water and onions while you travel.

Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks (cold drinks) as they cause dehydration.

Avoid high protein and frozen food items.

Use a hat or umbrella if you are stepping out for some work. Cover your head and face with a cotton cloth if possible when out.

Do not leave small children or pets in enclosed vehicles.

If you feel weak or sick, see a doctor immediately.

Keep consuming home made liquids such as ORS, lassi (yogurt drink), rice water, lemon juice, buttermilk, coconut water, etc. regularly as these would keep the body hydrated.

Keep animals in shade and give them plenty of water.

Keep your home cool, using fans, curtains, shutters or sunshades and keep windows open at night.

WHAT TO DO IF AFFECTED BY HEATSTROKE

Keep the person in shade or cool place and sponge wash the person. Pour normal temperature water over the person’s head as the body temperature of the person needs to be brought down.

Give the person ORS, lime water or rice water, or whatever is suitable to rehydrate the body.

Immediately take the person to the nearest health center. Heat stroke can be life-threatening, so immediately admit the patient to the hospital.

