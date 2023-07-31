Ayodhya’s Ramjanmabhoomi Temple Gets Ultramodern Path: Locals Walk Down the Memory Lane

One of the routes leading to the Ramjanmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya has been opened to the public, replacing the age-old route which, so far, was the most preferred among devotees. The office-bearers and members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust officially inaugurated the “most spacious and ultramodern” new route on Sunday.

Although the new route came as a relief for devotees, for 73-year-old Anjani Sinha and other old-timers of Ayodhya, it marked the end of an era. “The old route – the one that used to start from Hanumangarhi temple and ended at Ramjanmabhoomi temple via Dashratmahal, Ram Kachaehri temple and Rangmahal Barrier — was associated with the history of Ayodhya,” said Sinha, a local who resides near Birla Dharamshala situated on the old route.

Sinha said the old route was witness to all developments related to Ram temple. “Since 1949, as per the Government’s order, Muslims were not permitted to approach the disputed site and its main gate remained locked. Hindu pilgrims were allowed to enter through a separate entrance. In 1986, on the order of Allahabad High Court, the main gates were opened to public,” recollected Sinha, who has witnessed the Ram temple movement at close quarters.

Another old-timer Ram Naresh Tiwari, who hails from Ayodhya, too, echoed the sentiment. “Despite being a crammed route, it was the main path leading to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple since the beginning. It also served as a main route during the entire Ram temple movement – be it the temple movement in 1990, the movement of Kar Sewaks and the demolition of the mosque.”

Unlike the old route that starts from Hanumangarhi temple and ends at Ramjanmabhoomi Temple via Dashratmahal, Ram Kachaehri temple and Rangmahal Barrier, the new route leading to the Ramjanmabhoomi temple starts from Birla Dharamshala and ends at Janmabhoomi Path. The 560-m-long route has been developed at a cost of Rs 39 crore and has attractive design and facilities.

“Devotees can now use the new route, in front of Birla Dharamshala. The old traditional route would be used in the development of the temple and hence would be removed. Devotees can now have a hassle-free ‘darshan’ experience,” said Champat Rai, International Vice-President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

Rai said the new route would be one of the most ultramodern routes that would be equipped with facilities, including free drinking water, illumination, locker facilities, toilets, rest rooms, medical stations and changing rooms.