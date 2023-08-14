Independence Day: 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Caller Tune Makes a Comeback as Part of the Campaign

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ caller tune has seemed to have made a comeback this year as well. Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, people are greeted with the Har Ghanga Tiranga caller tune while making calls.

Last year, anyone making a phone call was being greeted by a message to share their picture with the Tricolour on the Har Ghar Tiranga website. These caller tunes were changed as a part of the centre’s campaign to encourage the National flag hoisting.

The message was followed by a short clip of the theme song of Har Ghar Tiranga. The Union Culture Ministry organised this campaign with an aim for the Tricolour to be hoisted in over 20 crore households between August 13-15.

The caller had been changed only on the Independence Day, culture secretary Govind Mohan had said.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra urged all Indians to take part in the highly celebrated ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement from August 13 to August 15 as part of the 77th Independence Day celebrations.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, urged all Indians to change their social media display pictures to that of the Tricolour in a show of unity and to promote the spirit of nationalism, adding that this will deepen the bond between the nation and its citizens.

His post read, “In the spirit of Har Ghar Tiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media and extend our support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us."

The prime minister also asked the people of the country to upload a picture of themselves with the national flag on the Har Ghar Tiranga website.

The Har Ghar Tiranga website also urges people to hoist and display a Tricolour in their houses as part of the August 15 celebrations with an option of uploading selfies with the flag.

“Get featured in Digital Tiranga Art by uploading a selfie with a flag," the website reads.

On the other hand, around 2.5 crore national flags have been supplied to post offices for sale — to boost the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Movement — a culture ministry official said.

Various rallies for the campaign were flagged off across the country.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar flagged off a bike rally of MPs in Delhi on August 11. The rally kick-started from Pragati Maidan, passed through the India Gate circle and culminated at the Major Dhyan Chand stadium.

In Gujarat, a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ will be led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel from the Sabarmati riverfront on August 14.