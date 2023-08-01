Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Climax: Kartavya Path to Be Decked with Soil from 7,500 Villages of Unsung War Heroes

The grand Kartavya Path in India’s capital will soon have a corner called Amrit Vatika. It is to be the culmination of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav event of the government. The plan is to celebrate the war heroes or shaheed and bring to light the contributions of the unsung, unknown fallen soldiers. The journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav began on March 12, 2021, starting a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

So, the government has decided to zero in on 7,500 villages and discover the war heroes of these villages. In each of these villages, the bravehearts will be commemorated through a memorial to be called Shilaphalakam. At these memorial sites, the villagers will take an oath or the Panch Pran pledges as spelt out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These pledges are – to play a part in the development of the country, to remove any trace of a colonial mindset, to promote cultural traditions, and honour the sacrifice of the country’s bravehearts.

The soil from these 7,500 villages will be brought to Delhi between August 27 and 30 and placed at the Kartavya Path. Indigenous trees will be planted at the Amrit Vatika. The PM is likely to be present at the grand event marking this occasion.

For the government, this is an ambitious project to bind the country in one thread.

Politically speaking, this is the Bharatiya Janata Party’s attempt to reclaim the patriotism agenda and to also show that unlike the Congress, which claims to be the party that fought in the freedom movement, the BJP is the one which can bring the people together and make them proud of the nation’s heritage.

The choice of the 7,500 villages is to be based on inputs from various governments, but sources say that states which need more attention and connect and are rooted in the history of the freedom movement will be given priority.