CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :H3N2 InfluenzaPM in KarnatakaLand-for-jobs CaseDCW ChiefChirag Delhi Flyover
Home » India » ‘Bad’ Air Days: BMC Forms 7-member Panel to Tackle Rising Pollution, Report to be Submitted in a Week
1-MIN READ

‘Bad’ Air Days: BMC Forms 7-member Panel to Tackle Rising Pollution, Report to be Submitted in a Week

Reported By: Yesha Kotak

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 02:40 IST

Mumbai, India

Mumbai has been reeling from poor air quality over the past few months and reports show that it had bad air for more than 270 days out of 365 last year. (Image: AP/File)

Mumbai has been reeling from poor air quality over the past few months and reports show that it had bad air for more than 270 days out of 365 last year. (Image: AP/File)

The BMC said air quality in the Mumbai region, including the city, is bad due to changes in wind speed conditions combined with dust rising from various development and construction works

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to form a seven-member committee as Mumbai has already recorded 66 ‘bad’ air days in 2023. The panel will have to submit a report within seven days, on the basis of which measures will be taken to tackle rising air pollution, such as stopping construction work.

The committee will be chaired by additional municipal commissioner (western suburbs) Dr Sanjeev Kumar. “The air quality in the Mumbai region, including the city, is currently bad due to changes in wind speed conditions combined with dust rising from various development and construction works. In view of this, dust is the main factor responsible for air pollution,” stated a press release issued by the BMC.

The committee was formed by BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal in a meeting held on Sunday. Based on the committee’s report, the final standard operating procedure for dust control will be finalised and implemented from April 1 in areas under the civic body. Chahal said in case of violation of any rule under this SOP, a ‘stop-work notice’ will be issued along with other action.

“The air pollution situation is like never before in the Mumbai Metropolitan region. In the post-Covid period, dust generated by large-scale construction as well as development works, changes in the wind speed have been found to be the two main factors. Although natural conditions are out of human control, at present, there are more than 5,000 sites in Mumbai where various works are ongoing, it is in the hands of the administration to keep a check on that,” read the BMC release.

RELATED NEWS

Data compiled of non-Covid related respiratory ailments, including asthma, showed that approximately 13,444 people died due to these illnesses in the last five years in Mumbai. Experts also attributed this to the poor air quality in the city.

Over the past few months, Mumbai has constantly been reeling from poor air quality and reports show that it had bad air for more than 270 days out of 365 last year.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Yesha Kotak
Yesha Kotak, Special Correspondent, CNN-News18, specialises in crime, court and investigative reporting. She describes herself as a print reporter in ...Read More
Tags:
  1. air pollution
  2. air quality index
  3. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
  4. mumbai
first published:March 13, 2023, 02:40 IST
last updated:March 13, 2023, 02:40 IST
Read More