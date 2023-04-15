CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Bagdogra-bound IndiGo Plane Suffers Technical Problem, Returns to Delhi
1-MIN READ

Bagdogra-bound IndiGo Plane Suffers Technical Problem, Returns to Delhi

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: April 15, 2023, 20:04 IST

Delhi, India

According to the source, there were more than 200 people onboard. (File photo/News18)

While a source said the aircraft made an emergency landing due to a technical problem, IndiGo said the flight 6E 6282 from Delhi to Bagdogra returned to Delhi as a precaution

An IndiGo plane enroute to Bagdogra returned to Delhi on Saturday afternoon due to a technical problem.

"The pilot noticed a technical issue and requested a turn back. The aircraft landed safely and is undergoing necessary inspection. An alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to be flown to Bagdogra," IndiGo said in a statement.

According to the source, there were more than 200 people onboard.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
