'Hanuman Katha' by Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri in Delhi's IP Extension From Today; Check Traffic Curbs

A ‘Hanuman Katha’ by the `Peethadheeshwar’ (head) of Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Krishna Shastri is being held at the Utsav Ground in Delhi’s IP Extension area from today till Saturday, July 8.

Traffic restrictions have been put in place for the same.

Traffic to Be Restricted Here:

Delhi Traffic Police said, during the period of Katha, traffic movement will be restricted from Hasanpur T-Point to NH-24 on Road No 57-A, the cut on Road no.56 on Gazipur Drain in front of CBSE building and the cut on Road no. 57 to CBSE building.

Motorists are advised to follow these alternative routes via Telco-T-Point on Road No. 57 and from Gazipur roundabout on NH- 24.

Parking Space for Hanuman Katha Attendees

1. Gazipur Flower Mandi Road: Entry from NH-24 and from EDM Mall on Road No. 56 to Gazipur Vegetable Market. The Space can accommodate around 100+ buses and around 300 cars. Devotees Followers coming from Delhi - Meerut expressway (NH-09, NH-24), Road No. 56, coming by buses are advised to use this parking facility. Further, this parking will remain available if any other mentioned parking is full. All buses/trucks will be parked in this parking.

2. Vacant space in Patpargani Industrial area right in front of Mahindra Showroom: The Space can accommodate around 400 cars. Devotees/Followers coming from Road No. 57, Road No. 56 to 57, Madhu Vihar Road to use this parking facility.

3. Vacant space adjacent to Trinity School on Narawana Road opposite Singhla

Sweets: The Space can accommodate around 150 cars. This parking facility will be used for people coming from Madhu Vihar road and all internal roads of Madhu Vihar area.

Traffic Advisory: In view of Hanuman Katha by Pandit Shri Dhirendra Shastri, Bageshwardham at Utsav Ground, I.P. Extension from 06-08 July, 2023, traffic restrictions shall be imposed.

4. EDMC parking adjacent to Great Getsby Club (Near DCP Office East): The Space can accommodate around 50 cars. This parking will be a restricted reserved parking near the venue for use in emergency.

5. Mandawali Metro Station Parking on Narwand Road: The Space can accommodate around 400 cars. Devotees/Followers using Narwana Road, Internal Madhu Vihar.