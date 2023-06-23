Balasore Aftermath: Five Railway Officials from South Eastern Zone Transferred, More Action Likely

Days after transferring Additional General Manager (AGM) of South Eastern Railways (SER), the Railways Ministry on Thursday transferred at least five senior officials from the zone where the tragic Balasore train accident took place that claimed over 290 lives and injured more than 1,000 people.

In a series of orders issued late on Thursday, the ministry replaced Kharagpur Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shujat Hashmi. His new posting is yet to be announced. He was transferred to the post of DRM in October last year. The new DRM for Kharagpur will be KR Chaudhari, who was the chairman of the Railway Recruitment Board, Ajmer.

The DRM is among the second senior-most officials of any zone in the Railways after the General Manager (GM). The DRMs report to the GM. There has been no action on the GM so far, although the additional general manager of the zone, Atulya Sinha, was removed from the post and was replaced by AK Dubey, who was earlier posted in the Eastern Railways.

Among the other officials who were transferred from the zone is Md Owais, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, SER. He has been transferred to Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) as Chief Administrative Officer.

Chandan Adhikary, who was posted as the Principal Chief Safety Officer in SER, has been sent to the Northeast Frontier Railway as an officer on special duty. Sumit Sarkar from the Eastern Railways has now been posted as the Chief Safety Officer, SER.

Principal Chief Signal and Telecommunication Engineer PM Sikdar has been transferred to North Central Railway as an officer on special duty.

Another official that has been moved is SER’s Principal Chief Security Commissioner DB Kasar. He has been moved to Integral Coach Factory as the Inspector General cum Principal Chief Security Commissioner.

Sanjay Kumar Mishra, who was on a deputation to Centre for Railway Information Systems, will be the new Inspector General cum Principal Chief Security Commissioner of the SER.

Speaking to News18, a ministry official said while transfers are being given to the officials right now, there can be some sacking later.

“The ministry has initiated actions. While these are just transfers, we can expect some suspension as well in the coming days,” a ministry official said, seeking anonymity.

The official also said a number of officials are on the radar and the ministry will take action as and when required, stressing that the ministry will not tolerate any negligence.

On June 2, the tragic Balasore train accident in Odisha impacted three trains, including two passenger trains. Over 290 people were killed in the mishap that is being considered as the worst train accident in the last two decades.

The ministry has hinted at intentional manipulation of signals to be the reason behind the mishap.

However, several officials News18 spoke to ruled out the possibility of “sabotage” in the incident but said the error could have possibly been made due to “overburdened” staff and that it was an “unintentional mistake”.

The CBI and the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) are probing the incident and the official reports are awaited.