Balasore Train Accident: Engineer, Technician Among 3 Arrested by CBI for 'Destruction of Evidence'

Three people have been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Odisha train accident that killed 293 people in one of India’s worst railway tragedies, sources told News18.

The three are identified as Arun Kumar (sectional engineer) Md Amir Khan (junior engineer in-charge of signal) and Pappu Kumar (technician) and they have been booked under sections 304, 201 of the IPC that are for destruction of evidence and culpable homicide.

This is the first set of arrests in the accident.

CBI sources said that their actions in the way the track signal was maintained led to the accident.

Subsequent to the accident the three accused tried to hide what they did which is what was considered as destruction of evidence, sources added.

The possibility of a conspiracy behind this has not yet been declared.

A total of 2,296 passengers were travelling in Howrah Superfast Express and Coromandel Express, which collided following the derailment of the latter after ramming a stationary goods train on June 2 evening.

The triple crash claimed 288 lives. While 211 passengers were declared dead at the spot by doctors mobilised from Bhadrak and Balasore, the rest were either received dead at different hospitals or succumbed while undergoing treatment.