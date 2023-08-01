Balasore Train Crash: 29 Bodies Still to be Identified; Govt to Take Decision After Final DNA Report

Two months have passed since the tragic triple train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district and 29 dead bodies recovered from the train crash site are yet to be identified.

AIIMS Bhubaneshwar has so far received 162 bodies, out of which 133 bodies have been identified and handed over to their families.

“All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar had received a total of 162 dead bodies in two phases, of which 133 bodies have been handed over to their relatives and family members,” said Dillip Kumar Parida, superintendent, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

Out of the total 81 unidentified bodies received by the national institute, 52 bodies have been dispatched to their families, he said.

“Due to multiple claimants and few other issues, 103 DNA samples of bodies and claimants were sent to New Delhi for matching. After DNA sample matching, the bodies have been headed over to the concerned family members with the help of railways,” Parida said.

He further added that the 29 unidentified bodies are preserved in the containers at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. The last phase of DNA sampling reports is likely to come up in a week.

The Centre and Odisha government will then decide what to do with the bodies, which will remain unclaimed after the last phase DNA report, he added.

At least 294 people died and over 700 were injured after Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, Howrah-bound SMVP-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train were involved in a fateful accident near the Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Balasore district on June 2 evening.