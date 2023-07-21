Balasore Triple Train Tragedy: Of 295 People Killed, 41 Yet to Be Identified

As many as 41 victims of the Balasore triple train accident are yet to be identified from among the total 295 killed, the Railway Ministry said on Friday. The Ministry also said that it has managed to settle only 51 ex-gratia claims out of a total 258 received.

On June 2, the tragic Balasore train crash took place that killed 295 people. At least 176 people sustained grievous injuries, 451 suffered simple injuries, and 180 received first aid treatment and left. It is considered one of the worst train accidents in at least two decades.

The Ministry of Railways had announced payment of enhanced ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs two lakh each to the grievously injured. Rs 50,000 each was for those passengers who suffered simple injuries.

“An amount of Rs 29.49 crores has been paid as ex-gratia till July 16,” the Ministry informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

It also said that as of July 13, a total of 258 claim cases had been received in various benches of the Railway Claims Tribunal, of which “51 claims cases have been settled”.

“Necessary instructions have been issued by the Principal Bench of Railway Claims Tribunal to respective benches to settle the claim cases expeditiously,” the Ministry added.

In another reply in the House, the Ministry also said that out of the 295 passengers who lost their lives in the mishap, 254 had been identified, data up to July 18 shows. The Ministry also said that “41 deceased are yet to be identified”.

The Ministry also informed that the mortal remains of unidentified passengers have been retained in medically prescribed ways at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. DNA samples have been taken for analysis at CFSL, New Delhi.

“DNA analysis reports are maintained which can be matched with DNA of claimants as and when they arrive. Action to pay last respects to deceased passengers is being taken as per law and in consultation with medical professionals and law enforcement agencies," the Ministry said.