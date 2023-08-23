CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitVikram LanderISROSunny Deol
Home » India » Ball Pythons, Iguanas Seized from Passenger at Chennai Airport
1-MIN READ

Ball Pythons, Iguanas Seized from Passenger at Chennai Airport

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 19:38 IST

Chennai [Madras], India

Authorities intercepted the passenger who arrived here from Bangkok on August 21 and recovered the animals from him. . (File/PTI)

Authorities intercepted the passenger who arrived here from Bangkok on August 21 and recovered the animals from him. . (File/PTI)

Acting on specific inputs, the authorities intercepted the passenger who arrived here from Bangkok on August 21 and recovered the animals from him

Exotic animals including ball pythons, squirrels, and iguanas were seized from a passenger at the international airport in Chennai, the Customs department said on Wednesday.

Acting on specific inputs, the authorities intercepted the passenger who arrived here from Bangkok on August 21 and recovered the animals from him.

On examination of his check-in baggage 14 ball pythons (Python Regius) of different colours, 30 blue iguanas (Iguana.sp) and four fiery squirrels (Sciurus flammifer) were found and seized under the Customs Act, 1962, a press release from Additional Commissioner of Customs Shivaprakash Veeresh Baddi said.

An investigation is on, he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
first published:August 23, 2023, 19:38 IST
last updated:August 23, 2023, 19:38 IST