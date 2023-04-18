Ballia: 3 Get 10-year Rigorous Imprisonment in Dowry Death Case

A court here has awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment to three people, including the husband of the victim in a dowry death case.

A fine of Rs 20,000 was also imposed on each of the three convicts.

The fast-track court awarded the sentence to Imran, Kurban Ali and Shahnaz for killing Rozi (20) by giving her poison, lawyer Tribhuvan Nath Yadav said.

The victim’s mother, in her police complaint in 2015, had alleged that her daughter was killed by poison by her husband Imran, father-in-law Kurban Ali and mother-in-law Shahnaz.

