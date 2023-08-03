Bangladesh-bound Air Arabia Flight Lands in Nagpur After Passenger Takes Ill

A Bangladesh-bound Air Arabia flight made an unscheduled landing at the Nagpur airport in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning after an elderly passenger fell ill on board the aircraft, said a senior aerodrome official.

The flight (G9526), heading to Chittagong in Bangladesh from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), was redirected to Nagpur, where it landed at 5.40 am and the ailing passenger was immediately attended to by medical staff at the airport and later admitted to a city hospital, he said.

The aircraft left for its destination at 7.15 am, said the official.

Aejaz Shami, Deputy General Manager (Communications) of KIMS-Kingsway Hospitals, where the passenger was admitted, said in a release that the patient, a Bangladeshi national, had “two episodes of vomiting blood" in the aircraft.

The 60-year-old passenger was attended to by the on-duty doctor at the airport and upon preliminary examination, he was shifted to KIMS-Kingsway Hospitals, said the release.

“The patient had a vomiting episode at the hospital’s emergency department too. The patient was admitted in the MICU (Medical Intensive Care Unit) under the care of senior doctors and is recovering," said the release.

Air Arabia staffers have informed family members of the patient in Bangladesh and they are expected to arrive in Nagpur very soon, it added.

The hospital provides medical services at the Nagpur airport.